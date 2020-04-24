“LOOK: Gerald Anderson, Kim Chiu ‘reunite’ with former ‘PBB’ housemates”

The first batch of ‘PBB’ teen housemates had a ‘mini-reunion’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerald Anderson ‘reunited’ with his ex-girlfriend Kim Chiu together with the rest of the housemates from the first-ever season of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Teen Edition.

On Instagram, Anderson reposted photos taken by Fred Payawan from the virtual mini-reunion with his former PBB housemates via video conferencing app Zoom.

Among those who joined the video conference call were Mikee Lee, Clare Cabiguin, Matt Evans, Mikki Arceo, Olyn Memblan, Fred Payawan, Bam Romana, Joaqui Mendoza, Niña Jose, and Brenda Fox.

See some of the photos from the video conferencing below:

Kim Chiu emerged as the Big Winner in the first-ever season of Pinoy Big Brother which aired on ABS-CBN 14 years ago.