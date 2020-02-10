“LOOK: Girls’ Generation’s Kim Hyoyeon bonds with JaDine”

Girls’ Generation’s Kim Hyoyeon was in Manila for a DJ set when she met Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

Girls’ Generation’s Kim Hyoyeon bonded with Nadine Lustre and James Reid while she was in Manila. The K-Pop star was in the country for a DJ set on Saturday. February 8, at House Manila, Resorts World Manila.

Hyoyeon posted her snapshots with JaDine. “See ya~~~…Mga kaibigan,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also extended her gratitude to her Filipino fans who supported her gig in Manila.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyo💚 It was great time. Thanks guys!,” she posted.

Hyoyeon is part of SM Entertainment’s Girls’ Generation since it debuted in 2007.