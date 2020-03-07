“LOOK: Gretchen Barretto turns 50, celebrates with sister Claudine”

In an Instagram post, Claudine Barretto shares a photo of sister Gretchen’s 50th birthday celebration.

Actress Gretchen Barretto turned 50 last March 6 and the actress had various celebrations including one with her sister Claudine.

In an Instagram post, Claudine shared a photo of her sister’s birthday celebration with their friends, which included the controversial Atong Ang.

“Happy happy birthday to my Ate @gretchenbarretto its a Privilege to have u as my Sister.👯‍♀️ i luv u #doubleinfinity” the actress captioned her post.



READ: Atong Ang may payo sa magkakapatid na Barretto: ‘Suggestion ko lang tigilan niyo na’

Claudine also posted a video clip of her moments with Gretchen, which has now 160,000 views.

Thanking her youngest sister, Gretchen replied, “You’ll always be my baby girl.”

Claudine has always been vocal about how her ‘ate’ has helped her during tough times. In a recent post, she again expressed her gratitude towards Gretchen.

“I just want to honor my ate for wanting and helping me be the best version of myself. I’ve been feeling down lately and depression is starting. My ate always knows what to do and what to say and I am blessed. Thank you will never be enough. I love you @gretchenbarretto.”



It was in February 2019 when Gretchen and Claudine publicly revealed via social media that all was well between them after reportedly not being on good terms for years.

READ: Gretchen Barretto to sister Marjorie: ‘Relax you are radiating with so much anger’

Late last year, the sisters were embroiled in a controversy after Gretchen and her other sister Marjorie allegedly had a spat at their father’s wake. Claudine and Gretchen have been supportive of each other amid the controversy.