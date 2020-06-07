“LOOK: Gretchen Ho donates bicycles to frontliners to help them go to work”

Gretchen Ho donates bicycles to a lady guard and a frontliner.

Just in time for “World’s Bicycle Day,” Gretchen Ho gave aid to frontliners to solve their transportation challenges.

On her Instagram page, Gretchen shared that she donated a bicycle to two no work-no pay employees.

One of the recipients of the bicycle is a lady guard named Claire who stopped working because the only option she had was to walk to her workplace.

“Nanay Claire is a lady guard who stopped working kasi hindi niya raw kaya yung 4-hour one-way walk to work mula San Mateo hanggang Novaliches. 12 hours duty tapos 4 hour walk ulit. Imposible. Pero ngayon, may bisikleta na siya kaya makakatrabaho na siya ulit!” Gretchen shared.

Meanwhile, the television host gave the other bicycle to a supermarket merchandiser named Rufino. “As a frontliner, wala siyang tigil sa trabaho simula nung quarantine, kaya naman kailangan maglakad mula Caloocan hanggang Quezon City,” Gretchen relayed.

Gretchen also uploaded a YouTube vlog on Friday, June 5, documenting her experience biking on EDSA and as she tried to figure out if biking is conducive in the metro.

[embedded content]

“Dapat nga bang lagyan ng bike lanes sa EDSA?! Can you imagine a Metro Manila, or better yet, a Philippines conducive to cycling? Bakit nga ba mahalagang bigyan ng space ang mga bike commuters? Bakit hindi na lang sila sa side streets? I went around EDSA myself on a bike to know the answers,” she said on her YouTube channel.