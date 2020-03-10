“LOOK: Groundbreaking of Kathryn Bernardo’s dream home”

Actress Kathryn Bernardo shared photos from Monday’s ground breaking ceremony, which was attended by her family, as well as her supportive boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“It’s finally happening.”

Actress Kathryn Bernardo made this statement on Instagram on Tuesday as she announced that the construction of her family’s dream home has officially begun.

The 23-year-old star shared photos from Monday’s ground breaking ceremony, which was attended by her family, as well as her supportive boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!” she added in the caption.

It was in July last year when Kathryn confirmed that she and her family are finally working towards building their dream house.

“Dream ko talaga na mapatayo ‘yung dream house namin ni Mama,” Kathryn was quoted as saying during an interview on “Magandang Buhay,” referring to her mother, Min.

“Maganda po ang lote,” she added, before stating, “Gusto ko kapag nagpatayo ng dream house ‘yung gusto na namin, ‘yung nae-envision ni Mama kung ano ang gusto ko, lahat, sa buong family.”

Her family’s dream home isn’t the only thing Kathryn is looking forward to this year. Currently, she and Daniel are gearing up for their comeback teleserye, “Tanging Mahal,” which is part of ABS-CBN’s lineup of TV programs, movies, and streaming platform releases for 2020.

“KathNiel,” as their onscreen tandem is referred to by their fans, is also set to return to the big screen via the upcoming film “After Forever,” under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.