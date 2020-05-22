“LOOK: Heart Evangelista donates painting for COVID-19 frontliners”

Heart Evangelista has donated an artwork of hers to benefit frontliners who continue to risk their lives while battling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The painting, titled “Upended 2020”, was donated to an initiative by the Art for Life group, with 100% of the proceeds going to said responders of the pandemic.

“Saying goodbye to my lady love ‘Upended’ 2020. Donated to Art for Life group. All proceeds will be going to our dearest front liners,” said Heart.

Saying goodbye to my lady love “upended”2020 ☁️☁️☁️ donated to Art for Life group 🙂 all proceeds will be going to our dearest front liners🙏🏻 thank you to the art collectors for this amazing movement 🤍 pic.twitter.com/963oyTqWVa — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) May 20, 2020

“Thank you to the art collectors for this amazing movement,” she added.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Heart has been actively giving out aid not only to COVID-19 frontliners, but also to those badly affected by the health crisis, using her personal social media accounts to respond to people’s calls for medical and financial aid, as well as relief goods daily.

Heart’s latest donation comes just after the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 13,434 mark on Thursday, May 21, which include 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries.