“LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Jamie Chua together at Paris Fashion Week”

Actress Heart Evangelista is thrilled to be reunited with one of her famous friends in the fashion world, Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua.

Actress Heart Evangelista is thrilled to be reunited with one of her famous friends in the fashion world, Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua.

As seen in her Instagram post last Saturday, the two bumped into each other during the Georges Hobeika show at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“It’s been a minute, [Jamie]. Shall we meet in Asia soon?” she wrote.

Jamie posted a similar photo of her with Heart on her Instagram page, captioned, “Beyond elated to see [Heart] once again! She’s truly a lady who’s so inspiringly beautiful with so much humility and kindness.”

Heart first met Jamie, who is famous for her 700-square foot wardrobe space filled with designer items, including her remarkable Hermes bag collection, during a trip to Singapore in February 2019.