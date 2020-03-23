“LOOK: Heart Evangelista reaches out to cancer-stricken patient”

Heart Evangelista has reached out to the cancer-stricken patient who was the subject of her Twitter post that had earned the ire of netizens for being “insensitive” and “tone-deaf.”

On Facebook on Thursday, March 19, Cynthia Espiritu, the bone cancer patient, posted screenshots from what appears to be a recent video call she had with the former Kapamilya star, with the caption, “I still can’t believe. Ms. Heart, totoo ba ito? Napakasaya ng puso ko sobra. Maraming salamat sa effort makita ako. Can’t wait to meet in person soon. Mabuhay ka, Ms. Heart. God bless.”

Responding to the post, Heart wrote, “God bless you, mahal.”

Heart, 35, drew flak after posting an “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” tweet saluting Espiritu for “inspiring others to smile” and for “staying positive” despite being forced to walk all the way from Masinag, Antipolo to a government checkpoint along Marcos Highway on crutches just to get to the Philippine General Hospital.

Thousands of netizens called out the actress, with many noting her “toxic positivity” and “insensitivity” to the plight of the poor amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart, for her part, has since issued an apology, telling netizens that she “understands the hate” and that she should have been more elaborate in her statements.

The government recently suspended mass transportation in Luzon following the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in the northern Philippine island due to the COVID-19 outbreak.