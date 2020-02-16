“LOOK: Heart Evangelista turns 35”

Actress Heart Evangelista marked her 35th birthday with an intimate party in Baguio on Friday.

In photos she shared on Instagram, the former Kapamilya star is seen celebrating with family and close friends, including her husband, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero.

Heart turned 35 on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

In one of her captions, Heart expressed her gratitude to her loved ones and fans for the love she had received on her birthday.

“Birthday salubong with these amazing people. Couldn’t have spent my 35th birthday better than this. It was a night filled with fun, laughter, and love. Thank you to everyone who greeted me too!” she said.

Here are some of the photos from the event: