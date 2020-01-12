Trending Now

LOOK: Heavy ashfall in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna after Taal eruption

LOOK: Heavy ashfall in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna after Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — After the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, heavy ashfall is now being experienced in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin where it raised the Volcano Alert Level to 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also mentioned that “ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.”

Ash fall in Talisay, Batangas. Photo by Kate Manimtim

Ash fall in Talisay, Batangas. Photo by Kate Manimtim

Ash column from the Taal volcano eruption as seen in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Photo by Jill Meer

Ash column from the Taal volcano eruption as seen in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Photo by Jill Meer

Photo by Liz Baroña taken in Sta. Rosa, Laguna

The province of Cavite has already suspended classes for tomorrow due to heavy ashfall.

