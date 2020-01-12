LOOK: Heavy ashfall in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna after Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — After the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, heavy ashfall is now being experienced in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin where it raised the Volcano Alert Level to 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also mentioned that “ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.”

LOOK: Taal Volcano spews ash as seen in Tagaytay City, around 5 pm on Sunday, Jan. 12. 📷 | Richard A. Reyes/PDI pic.twitter.com/UWLWps2xlw — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 12, 2020

LOOK: Ilang residente sa Piela sa Dasmariñas, Cavite nakaranas ng ashfall Contributed photo: Blesilda Acuña pic.twitter.com/fMLioHcgwu — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) January 12, 2020

Effects of Taal eruption has reached Biñan, Laguna. Dark skies, cinder falling, burnt smell in the air. | @neltayaoINQ pic.twitter.com/1oG6f0PWzL — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 12, 2020

LOOK: Ulan sa Tagaytay may halong maliliit na bato mula sa Bulkang Taal. 📸 Sam Rigby | @dziq990 Radyo Inquirer pic.twitter.com/NIDC1nRT7J — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 12, 2020

LOOK: Cars in Sta. Rosa, Laguna have been covered in ash that Taal Volcano emitted. 📷 | Jerome Juan Rogador II pic.twitter.com/TJgAGBr4KR — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 12, 2020

The province of Cavite has already suspended classes for tomorrow due to heavy ashfall.

