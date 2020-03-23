“LOOK: Herbert Bautista, balik sa public service”

Isa ang aktor at dating Quezon City mayor na si Herbert Baustista sa mga nagbalik serbisyo bilang isa sa mga volunteer para sa peace and order sa Quezon City.

Sa Instagram post, pinuri ng actor-politician ang mga sundalo sa Camp Karingal na walang pagod na nagsisilbi sa mga taga Quezon City.

“At the Command Conference with QCPD Director Ronnie Montejo and the team at Camp Karingal. The group together with other civilian volunteers tirelessly working nonstop to make sure all security details are taken care of and that our limited resources and manpower are maximized in order to protect thousands of others under quarantine in our city. My utmost respect to our Security Frontliners, GOOD JOB everyone,” sabi ni Herbert sa post.

At bilang dating public servant nagpahayag din ng kagalakan ang aktor na mapagsilbihan muli ang mga taga-Quezon City kung saan siya dating mayor.

“Blessed to be serving as the Commanding General of the 1502nd Ready Reserve IB PH Army for my beloved city. Our team has been doing round the clock inspection of borders to ensure the safety of the city and also distributing goods to our constituents who are in need. We are helping the best way we can and we appreciate your support in every way. Please continue to Stay Home for the safety not just of our city but most especially our families. God Bless Us All. #AFPyoucanTRUST #RescuePH – BGen Herbert M Bautista AFP.”

Bahagi si Herbert sa mga Army Reservist ng Armed Forces of the Philippines.