“LOOK: Here are some scenes from Scarlet Snow Belo’s 5th birthday party”

Scarlet Snow Belo, the daughter of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, has turned five.

The social media darling marked her birthday with a “paw-themed” party at the Forbes Park in Makati last Friday, March 6.

Her actual birthday was on March 3.

As seen in photos uploaded on her Instagram account, Scarlet was all smiles as she celebrated with her family, friends, and classmates.

“If only I knew that turning 5 would be this fun! Thank you to everyone who made my birthday awesome,” captioned Vicki and Hayden to the photos on behalf of Scarlet.

“I can’t wait for my next one,” they added.

Check out scenes from Scarlet’s “paw-themed” celebration below: