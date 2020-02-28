“LOOK: Here are the posters of the sequel of ‘Train to Busan’”

The sequel titled “Peninsula” will take place 4 years after the happenings in “Train to Busan.”

The posters for the sequel of Train To Busan titled Peninsula has finally been revealed.

The first poster shows two characters hiding from the zombies while the other poster shows a character being chased by the zombies in the middle of the night.

Peninsula will be an action-packed movie that will tell the story of the survivors four years after what transpired in Train to Busan. It will star Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, Go Kyo Hwan, Lee Ye Won, Kim Do Yoon, and Lee Re.

The movie will be directed by Yeon Sang Ho who also directed the first movie.

The movie was a blockbuster hit in 2016 and starred Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok.