“LOOK: Here’s the first glimpse of JM de Guzman’s new film with director Richard Somes”

JM de Guzman is set to star in the latest film of director Richard Somes.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of his new movie project with the working title Topakk.

Joining JM in the movie are actors Sid Lucero and Paolo Paraiso.

Here’s a look:

Topakk marks the first time JM and Richard are working together.

The latter is best known for his films Corazon: Ang Unang Aswang, We Will Not Die Tonight, and Mariposa: Sa Hawla ng Gabi. He was also the director for the Kim Chiu-Xian Lim series The Story of Us.

JM was last seen on the big screen in Star Cinema’s Last Fool Show with Arci Muñoz in 2018. His last acting project was ABS-CBN’s family drama Pamilya Ko, which was cancelled last June.

A release date for Topakk has yet to be announced.