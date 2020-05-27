“LOOK: How Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla celebrated their 8th anniversary”

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their eight anniversary as a couple on Tuesday, May 26.

On Instagram, Kathryn’s mother, Min Bernardo, shared photos showing how the couple celebrated their anniversary while under quarantine.

“Happy 8th anniversary Daniel [and] Kathryn. ‘Di man na celebrate sa fav place nila ang special day na ito, ginawa na lang worthy ang day by continuing painting the wall of [flower emoji] then I decided now to call this place, virtual wall,” she said.

“They decided to make the day simple lang pero thanks to all fans and friends na nagpadala ng food,” added Min.

It was in late 2018 when Kathryn and Daniel confirmed being in a romantic relationship, ending years of speculation on the real score between them. At the time, they had been together for more than five years.

The pair, or “KathNiel”, as their onscreen tandem is known to their fans, first worked together in 2011 in the weekly youth-oriented series “Growing Up,” where as early as that time, Daniel had already been candid about his admiration for Kathryn.