“LOOK: In rare moment, Janella Salvador posts photo of herself in a bikini”

In a rare moment, actress Janella Salvador showcased her bikini-ready body as she posed in a two-piece swimsuit in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The photo, which sees “ The Killer Bride ” actress flaunting her toned midriff in a maroon, off-the-shoulder bikini, was taken during her “short but sweet weekend getaway” in Boracay.

Fans were abuzz over her photos, many of whom gushed about how Janella heated up their Instagram feed.

“Iba!!! Ang sexxxxyyyy” wrote one user.

“OMG GURL ANG SEXY MO” added another.

During her recent trip to Boracay, Janella is said to have been with her rumored boyfriend, Markus Paterson, based on photos circulating among their fans on social media.

Janella and Markus have yet to confirm that they are a couple, but both have been spotted together in numerous occassions. Nevertheless, “The Heiress” actress admitted in a November interview that she’s happy about the current state of her relationship with the actor.

“Masaya, of course. I’m happy,” she said.

“Pero I just don’t want to share a lot. Basta alam niyo na ‘yun ‘pag nakita niyo kami sa labas,” she said.