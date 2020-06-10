“LOOK: Ina Raymundo shows off her ‘zebra stripes’”

She used to be insecure about her stretch marks. But actress Ina Raymundo now has no problem accepting the imperfections of her body.

But actress Ina Raymundo now has no problem accepting the imperfections of her body, and has even come to appreciate her flaws, especially her “zebra stripes” which she got from giving birth to five kids.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old star showed off her stretch marks as she shared an unedited photo of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

“Zebra stripes. Basking in the last rays of summer,” she wrote in the caption, with the hashtag #QuickVitaminDFix.

The post earned positive response not just from her supporters but from her friends within the entertainment industry as well, including fellow celebrity mom Sunshine Cruz, who described her as a “beautiful”, “hot mommy.”

Ina, for her part, responded to Sunshine’s comment with a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, in her reply to a netizen who said she admires Ina for showing her “tiger stripes” without hesitation, the actress admitted that her stretch marks actually used to bother her so much.

“But as you get older, you realize that life is too short and precious to worry about trivial things,” she added.