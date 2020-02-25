“LOOK: Ina Raymundo’s daughter transforms into Princess Jasmine at 7th birthday party”

The youngest daughter of Ina Raymundo and her husband Brian Poturnak has turned seven.

Minka, who turned seven on February 22, marked her birthday by transforming into her favorite Disney character, Princess Jasmine from the animated film “Aladdin”, in an intimate celebration held over the weekend.

As seen in photos posted by Ina, the costume party was attended by the Raymundo and Poturnak families, as well as the actress’ close friends from showbiz, including comedienne-host Giselle Sanchez.

Prior to the celebration, the “Block Z” actress took to social media to express her gratitude as her “bunso” turned seven.

“How can time fly by so quick like a jetliner? You used to be just a teeny tiny toddler. But now you’re 7, bigger, braver & stronger,” said Ina.

“Mama’s best wish for you is to be healthy and safe. To have wisdom at a young age and not easily swayed. We love you so much “bunso”, more than words can say. Happy Birthday Minka Eve! Our angel, our gift,” she added.

Aside from Mika, Ina and Brian have four other children: Erika, Jakob, Mikaela, and Anika.