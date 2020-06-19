LOOK: Isko Moreno’s ‘female version’ gets attention

MANILA, Philippines — The female version of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is getting attention online after the mayor’s photo was morphed into a woman using the mobile application Face App.

In a social media post on Thursday, Moreno was in stitches after he shared the edited photo of him in long hair.

“Hahahaha at least beautiful pa rin tayo lumabas hahahahaha hahahahaha,” Moreno wrote in a tweet.

(At least our photo turned out beautiful).

Hahahaha at least beautiful pa rin tayo lumabas hahahahaha hahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/txvTbetAr5 — Isko Moreno Domagoso (@IskoMoreno) June 18, 2020

The Manila mayor’s photo also received praise from netizens. A netizen even likened Moreno’s girl version to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.

“Yorme ang nagpanalo diyan yung beauty mark mo. Mala-Marilyn Monroe ang dating,” a netizen wrote.

(Mayor, the beauty mark was the redeeming quality. It looks like Marilyn Monroe’s.)

“Yorme ang Hot (Mayor, you look hot),” another tweet read.

As of posting, the Manila mayor’s tweet gained more than 6,100 likes and more than 644 retweets.

