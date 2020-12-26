“LOOK: Ivana Alawi celebrates birthday on Christmas Day, wows in enchanting gown”

Ivana Alawi looked every inch a princess in her fabulous pink gown at her birthday shoot.

Ivana Alawi celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day.

In her birthday post, Ivana looked every inch a princess in her fabulous pink gown.

“Born on this special day Merry Christmas everyone! ” she wrote.

The photo was shot by BJ Pascual.

Prior to her birthday, Ivana celebrated another milestone in her life when she achieved 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

To celebrate this achievement, she gave out grocery items and Php 10,000 cash to those who are in need.

She also gave away ten two-year college scholarships to her YouTube subscribers.

“Ayoko talaga gumastos ng malaki para sa celebration. Kung pwede naman natin itulong sa mga taong nangangailangan ngayon. Kahit nga birthday ayoko nga eh,” she said in her “10 Million Subs + Giveaway” vlog.