“LOOK: Ivana Alawi unearths conversation with DJ Loonyo from five years ago”

DJ Loonyo made small talk with Ivana through text messages in 2015.

It’s no secret that Ivana Alawi and DJ Loonyo have known each other even before the latter rose to fame with his dance videos.

Well, for those who don’t know, Ivana revealed in a vlog that she met DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio, while taking dance classes.

And with several fans wanting to see the two social media stars take their make-believe romantic relationship into the next level, it seems it’s not too far from happening — especially given their history.

Earlier today, April 19, Alawi, whose real name is Mariam Al-Alawi, shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and DJ Loonyo dated September 15, 2015.

“Hi, Mariam! How’s everything goin on? I’m Rhemz from Rockstars,” DJ Loonyo said.

Ivana politely replied: “Hi, Kuya Rhems! Okay naman kumusta?”

DJ Loonyo then responded: “All great naman. Rehearsing for our gig tomorrow. ‘Bout you? Pahinga lang?”

Having seemingly failed at getting the actress’ attention, DJ Loonyo tried to run after her by saying: “Keep smiling Mariam! Gumaganda ka lalo ‘pag ganyan.”

“Thank you po! Kakatapos lang ng rehearsal.”

Found this convo from 5 years ago. Ano to @DJLOONYO2 🤣 Syet kuya pic.twitter.com/lg0YtwsH03 — Ivana Alawi (@IvanaAlawi) April 19, 2020

Last Saturday, April 18, DJ Loonyo hinted that they are constantly keeping in touch with each other as he shared a screenshot from a video call session the two of them had recently.

Both content creators, Ivana often does vlogs while DJ Loonyo focuses on making one to two-minuter dance videos.

Both of them have admitted to being single.