“LOOK: Iza Calzado resumes taping, calls for fair trial and verdict on ABS-CBN”

Iza Calzado shared a snapshot of her team as she resumed taping.

Iza Calzado has returned to work.

The Kapamilya star shared a snapshot of her and the crew she was working with as she resumed taping on social media recently. It can be recalled that Iza was one of the first personalities who contracted COVID-19 in the country.

In an Instagram post, Iza commended ABS-CBN’s effort in providing jobs to actors like her even at a time when it is facing uncertainty with its franchise

“Despite all the challenges thrown their way, ABS-CBN continues to fight for stability in our country, through distribution of important information, fundraising efforts and the provision of jobs for us even when it seems impossible to do so as seen here with our team going back to taping today,” she stated.

The actress also called for a fair verdict as Congress is about to decide on the fate of the network’s franchise through voting.

“In my 8 years as a Kapamilya, I have come to know the people who work in it from the ground up. Yes, there are many areas we can improve on but all we ask is to be given a fair trial and verdict, one that is consistent with prior rulings and aligned with the peoples’ needs at this time,” she stated.

She added, “I pray and implore that the government is fair in their dealings and that they stay in touch with what the people need right now. In my opinion, ABS-CBN has also demonstrated enough service and goodwill to our country that deserves them of a second chance towards any transformation they need to make.”

Iza did not reveal the project she was taping for but it can be recalled that she was introduced as one of the stars of Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin a few months ago.

The show was originally slated to premiere on March 23.