“LOOK: Jackie Forster trims hair and beard of son Andre Paras”

Check out the new hairstyle of Andre Paras courtesy of his mom Jackie Forster.

Jackie Forster became an instant hair groomer to her eldest son Andre Paras.

On her Instagram page, Jackie shared she was the one who trimmed the hair and beard of her son.

“Kuya’s turn! Style and beard trim for my Pogi boy number 1 ✂️ So happy @andreparas let mama cut his caveman hair 🥰 #quarantinehaircut #homeservice,” the actress wrote.

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for Jackie’s hair grooming skills.

“You have a talent for cutting hair, girl!” one netizen commented.

“You got skills Mama,” another netizen stated.

Aside from sharing the snapshots of their hair grooming session, Jackie also shared the new look of Andre after he totally shaved his beard.

“Because you asked.. he delivered! I present to you @andreparas and his return to civilization,” she quipped.

Jackie recently celebrated the birthday of her youngest child Yohan in quarantine with Andre and with the rest of her children.

“Birthday Quarantine.. but make it complete. #heartisFull,” she posted last May.

It was in 2018 when Jackie returned to the Philippines and got reconnected to Andre and Kobe, her children with Benjie Paras.

“This is all that matters now, that we are together again. No matter what anyone says @_kokoparas will always be mama’s hero. Thank you to kuya @andreparas for taking good care of him while mama was away.

God is sooooo good! I told you all -#prayerswork,” Jackie posted last May on Instagram upon their reunion.