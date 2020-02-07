“LOOK: Jake Cuenca attends Kylie Verzosa’s birthday salubong”

Actor Jake Cuenca attended the birthday salubong of his girlfriend, beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa, who turned 28 this Friday, February 7.

Actor Jake Cuenca attended the birthday salubong of his girlfriend, beauty queen-actress Kylie Verzosa, who turned 28 this Friday, February 7.

On Instagram Stories, scenes from the intimate event, which was also attended by her close friends and was held at the Las Flores restaurant in Taguig, were uploaded by Kylie.

Also on Instagram, Jake shared his sweet birthday message for his “boo.”

“I always remind myself how lucky I am to have you in my life, I’m the lucky one here to have you. I want you to know that you have my loyalty. I’ll always be here to take care of you no matter what. I’ll always be by your side fighting the good fight with you. I pray all your dreams come true because I know for sure if anyone deserves it? That’s you. You are amazing boo wishing you all the best on your special day thank you for making this life not only special for me but for everyone around you. You are amazing. I love you boo happy birthday,” he wrote.