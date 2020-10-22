“LOOK: Jake Cuenca, Ivana Alawi star in iWant original film ‘Sitsit’ “

Jake Cuenca and Ivana Alawi are set to star in the new iWant Original Movie titled “Sitsit.”

Dreamscape Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday, October 22, by posting on its social media pages a poster for the horror film.

“Mag-ingat sa tawag ng dilim. Hindi mo alam kung ano ang kaya nitong gawin,” the caption read.

Jake also confirmed the news on his Instagram page.

Sharing a trailer for “Sitsit,” the actor wrote: “Pssst eto na ang #Sitsit… See you guys this Halloween.”

“Sitsit” marks the first time that Jake, 32, and Ivana, 23, are joining forces for a project.

Jake was last seen in iWant’s “Love Lockdown” last May, while Ivana was part of the ABS-CBN drama “Sino Ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa,” which concluded in August 2019.

“Sitsit” is directed by Ato Bautista and Erin Pascual.

The film will be available to stream on iWant TFC starting October 31.

Watch the official trailer for “Sitsit” below:

[embedded content]