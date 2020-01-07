“LOOK: James Reid and Nadine Lustre go hiking with friends”

James Reid and Nadine Lustre go on another Mt. Ulap adventure with their friends.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre kicked off the year with their first outdoor adventure together with James’s sister Lauren Reid and their friends.

Jeriko Tan of Careless Music shared their photos during their hike to Mount Ulap in Itogon, Benguet.

Recently, James and Nadine made headlines after they have allegedly gone their separate ways.

Nadine commented briefly on her Instagram stories belying an article written by Philippine Star columnist Ricky Lo regarding details of their supposed break up.

However, the couple have not addressed issue directly nor revealed the current status of their relationship.