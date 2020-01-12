“LOOK: James Reid and Nadine Lustre go to Brazil”

James Reid and Nadine Lustre are on another adventure this year.

James Reid and Nadine Lustre continued their outdoor adventure this year by going on a trip to Brazil.

The couple recently went hiking in Mt. Ulap together with James’ sister Lauren Reid and their friends.

The Careless Music founder then posted a photo of Nadine taken in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. The Your Moment judge was looking relaxed in her white bikini.

James and Nadine made headlines earlier this year after rumors circulated that they had already broken up. The couple kept mum about the issue but they proved that their relationship is going stronger after fans spotted them in Baguio together.