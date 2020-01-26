“LOOK: James Reid, Nadine Lustre reportedly spotted together in Poblacion”

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre sparked hopes of reconciliation among their fans as the two were spotted together over the weekend.

Clips of James and Nadine hanging out in Poblacion, Makati on Saturday have been making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter, with netizens asking if they are back together.

Since these clips surfaced, the two Kapamilya stars, who were a couple for almost for years, have yet to speak up on whether they are still trying to patch things up between them.

James and Nadine, or JaDine to their legion of fans, confirmed their shocking split through a joint statement released via “ Tonight With Boy Abunda ” on Monday.