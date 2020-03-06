“LOOK: James Reid, Nadine Lustre spotted together anew”

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre were once again spotted together on Tuesday, March 3.

Former couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre were once again spotted together on Tuesday, March 3.

Going by photos circulating among their fans, the two were seen together at a Korean restaurant in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Reid and Lustre, both aged 26, were last spotted in public during the DJ set of former Girls’ Generation member Kim Hyoyeon at a luxury hotel last February.

JaDine, as their onscreen tandem is known to their fans, announced their breakup through a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of Tonight With Boy Abunda.

They had dated for three years.