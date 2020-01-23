“LOOK: James Reid teases future project with Grammy-winning producer Illmind”

After the announcement of his breakup with girlfriend of three years Nadine Lustre, life goes on for actor-singer James Reid.

On Wednesday, James teased his fans of a future project featuring Filipino-American record producer and songwriter Illmind, who has worked with world-renowned artists such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Travis Scott, Future, Logic, and Khalid. He’s also known for his work in the 2016 production of the “Hamilton Mixtape” and Disney’s animated film “Moana”, both led by American composer and playwright, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Got to kick it with [Illmind]. Unexpected conversations about collective consciousness, the journey of the soul, purpose and some big plans,” captioned James to photos of him with Illmind, born Ramon Ibanga, Jr., during their meet-up in Los Angeles, California recently.

For his part, Illmind wrote, “My Pinoy bro [James] pulled up, had a great convo not just about the music but LIFE. We cooking something wild soon.”

James owns independent music label Careless Music Manila, which boasts of young talents such as trap artist Astro Kidd, rapper Massiah, R&B artist Bret Jackson (whose stage name is KINGwAw), singer and rapper Curtismith, and Nadine herself.

Currently, the music label is working on a second mixtape, where they worked with 15 to 20 artists, and on around 20 tracks.