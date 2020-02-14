“LOOK: James Reid undergoes language workshop, immersion for new series with Nancy McDonie”

James Reid and Nancy McDonie are still busy preparing for their roles in the highly anticipated series “The Soulmate Project.”

In a series of updates on Twitter, it was revealed that James has begun taking classes to improve his Tagalog language skills, in addition to doing immersion for his character as Jayson.

The Soulmate Project – Immersion for James Reid! #TheSoulmateProject pic.twitter.com/PlQNmbq5Dl — The Soulmate Project (@TheSoulmateProj) February 7, 2020

The actor is also actively attending acting workshops with Nancy. Earlier this month, they did a look test for the project to be produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment.

In a recent interview, Nancy, who is acting in a drama for the first time, revealed that filming of the project is scheduled to start in February. The series, she said, will be partly set in the Philippines, as well as in South Korea.