“LOOK: Janine Berdin celebrates debut by giving back”

Giving back to those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano is singer Janine Berdin’s idea of celebrating her debut.

In photos that have made the rounds on social media, the “Biyaya” hitmaker celebrated her 18th birthday by giving away relief goods to the evacuees at Bauan Technical High School, one of the evacuation centers in Batangas City, on Tuesday.

The charity act did not fail to catch the attention of her many fans and followers on social media, who heaped praise on Janine for choosing to help the less fortunate on her 18th birthday.