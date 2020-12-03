“LOOK: Janine Berdin stuns in new photoshoot, celebrates 1 million followers”

See Janine Berdin’s latest photoshoot.

Janine Berdin reached a new milestone on her Instagram, as she has reached 1 million followers.

To mark this new social media feat, Janine posted a snapshot from a photoshoot she did recently.

“HELLO. 1MILLION IG FOLLOWERZ. HOW IN THE HECK DO I HAVE 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS ON HERE. HAPPY 1 MILLION EVERYBADI. THANK YOU SO MUCH. 😖😖🤍🤍🤍 I hope it’s mainly cuz you guys find me cool or funny or something along those lines,” she posted on her Instagram page.

The “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” champion extended her gratitude to the team behind the photo.

Janine wrote, “And please let’s talk about this photo… 😩 Daghang salamat sa akong team for this photoshoot (Maraming salamat sa aking team for this photoshoot)! GRABE!!! Can’t wait to show you guys the rest!”

The singer recently made headlines after snapshots of her ‘new look’ circulated online.

The singer was interviewed about this by Darla Sauler last October.

“I think that’s what everyone should keep in mind na we shouldn’t be afraid of change na puwede tayong mag-change. Na if there’s something you don’t like about yourself and that you are not happy about it then you can do something.”

WATCH: Janine Berdin surprises fans with online performance after viral ‘transformation’

She added, “Do something to make yourself happy. You only live once, hindi ba? Just do things that will make you happy.”

Later, in another interview with Vice Ganda, Janine admitted she underwent cosmetic surgery to improve her looks.

“Sobra pong na-iinsecure. Lalo na po dito sa industry natin. Parang ‘yung pressure po, ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mga tao. Kahit na ‘yung advice po ng marami ay ‘Wag mo nang pakinggan kasi singer ka naman, ‘yung tutukan naman talaga ‘yung voice mo.’ Pero naaapektuhan po talaga ko, Ate.‘Yung biggest insecurity ko po kasi ‘yung nose ko. So ‘yun po ‘yung pina-enhance ko. ‘Yung nose ko lang po,” she shared.

Despite receiving criticism, Janine said she has no regrets over her decision to go under the knife.

“Sobrang happy na po talaga ko sa self ko ngayon. And wala, ‘yun lang po talaga ‘yung feeling ko ngayon. Ang happy happy ko the past few weeks lalo na po sa love na pinapakita ng mga tao. Nakaka-happy po. Sobra.”