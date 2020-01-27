“LOOK: Janno Gibbs poses with Bing Loyzaga, Manilyn Reynes”

Several fans of Janno Gibbs could barely hide their delight after the singer-actor posted a photo of him with his wife Bing Loyzaga and former love team partner and ex-girlfriend Manilyn Reynes on Sunday.

It’s unclear when or where the photo was taken, but it certainly did not fail to catch the attention of netizens, as the image garnered over 3,000 “likes” and dozens of comments from Janno’s followers.

For her part, Manilyn teased about a possible collaboration among her, Janno, and Bing, as she shared a similar photo on her Instagram page, saying, “Abangan niyo po!”

Meanwhile, Janno and Manilyn are currently gearing up for the release of their reunion film, “Mang Jose,” 23 years since the launch of their last movie together, “Ober Da Bakod 2: Di Treasure Adventure.” The movie, inspired by Parokya Ni Edgar’s hit song about a Filipino superhero for hire, is directed by Dan Villegas and produced by Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects for Viva Films.