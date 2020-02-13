“LOOK: Jasmine Curtis-Smith, boyfriend mark fourth anniversary”

Actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith and her boyfriend, businessman Jeff Ortega, celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple on Wednesday.

On Instagram, both Jasmine and Jeff shared their short but sweet greetings for each other.

“Four years of sharing ramen bowls, working towards our dreams, evolving in every trip we take, and abundantly falling in love with each other, with life. It’s always home with you. I love you my #poffertjeff” said Jasmine.

Meanwhile, Jeff wrote: “4 years later and boy we have lots more to go. Happy Anniversary to my [sunflower emoji]. Love you.”

Jasmine revealed her relationship with Jeff in April 2016 during her guesting on the late night comedy show Gandang Gabi Vice with elder sister Anne Curtis, who said that she definitely approves of the guy.

“Oo, masaya ako. Mabait talaga. Parang nakikilala ko na siya before pa. Tapos mabait siya,” she said. “Nakikita ko kung paano siya um-effort kay Daddy, kay Mommy, kay Balong [Thomas Curtis-Smith]… cute.”

On the topic of marriage, Jasmine said that there’s still a lot more she wants to achieve as an individual before settling down.

“I was very honest naman with him in saying na I think there’s still a few things na I still have and want to do. Ang dami ko pang dreams and need ma-accomplish on my own na might be difficult, just as an individual really, as a sister, as a daughter, sa sarili ko,” she was quoted as saying in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Parang mga self-discovery pa or paghihilom sa mga nangyari before na hindi ko pa maintindihan or hindi pa ako maka-move on para rin hindi ko siya dinadala.Bukod naman doon, sa mga pangarap din, di ba? Siyempre we all have limited movements din sa industriya. So ‘yung mga personal kong dreams, gusto kong ma-accomplish siya and to feel on my own, na sa akin siya. Hindi ako tinulungan ng boyfriend ko or ng kapatid ko,” she added.

Nonetheless, Jasmine admitted that she and Jeff have been talking about settling down, although not anytime soon.

“Hindi pa ako ready but napag-uusapan na,” she said. “I don’t know [kung kalian].”