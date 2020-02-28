“LOOK: JC De Vera and Rikka Cruz’s pre-nuptial shoot in Old Manila”

‘Pamilya Ko’ actor JC De Vera goes classic for their couple shoot in Jones Bridge in Manila.

After getting engaged to his non-showbiz girlfriend Rikka Cruz, JC De Vera proudly shared photos of their pre-nuptial shoot with Nice Print which was held in different areas in the old Manila area. The couple were seen in romantic poses amidst popular backdrops like the recently rehabilitated Jones Bridge and historic landmarks in the walled city of Intramuros. The couple wore outfits from top local designers for their pre-up, with JC opting for a grey Edwin Tan suit while Rikka chose Francis Libiran gown for their shoot in Jones Bridge.

JC has always kept a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal life. The couple are reported to finally tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony this year after getting engaged in 2018. They have a daughter named Lana Athena.