“LOOK: JC de Vera shares prenup photos”

Actor JC de Vera gave a sneak peek of his prenuptial photo shoot with his non-showbiz fiancée, Rikkah Cruz.

Shot by Rabbit Hole Creatives, the photos, which were uploaded on image-sharing site Instagram Tuesday, show the couple all glammed up as they posed in various locations of the walled city of Intramuros.

🖤 A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat) on Feb 3, 2020 at 10:16pm PST

In 2018, the “Banana Sundae” star confirmed on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” that wedding bells are indeed next for him and his longtime partner, with whom he shares one daughter named Lana.

“Ang goal namin… Kasi ngayon, very small pa si Lana, eh. By the time na nagwo-walk na si Lana, ang gusto ko sana, sumama siya sa Mama niya maglakad sa aisle,” he was quoted as saying during the interview.

He, however, did not share when or how he popped the big question to Rikkah, or whether or not a proposal happened in the first place.

Of his girlfriend, JC said, “I’m really proud of Rikkah. Sobrang ganda ng values. Hindi lang siya. Even her family.”

Last November, JC and Rikkah enlisted the help of Charisse Tinio of Nice Print Photography to help out in the preparations for their much-awaited big day.