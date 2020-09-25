“LOOK: Jenine Desiderio thanks daughter Janella Salvador , Markus Paterson for surprise birthday dinner”

Singer Jenine Desiderio celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom with her daughter Janella Salvador and the latter’s boyfriend Markus Paterson on Thursday, September 24.

Singer Jenine Desiderio celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom with her daughter Janella Salvador and the latter’s boyfriend Markus Paterson on Thursday, September 24.

On her Instagram account, Jenine shared several pictures from the “special surprise dinner” Janella and Markus prepared for her on her special day.

“Thank you very much for all the greetings & wishes! It truly was a memorable quarantine birthday for me here in the UK!” Jenine wrote in the caption.

“Special thanks to @superjanella & @markus for the cake & for cooking this special surprise dinner for me of lobsters, fusilli in fresh mushroom sauce & chilli prawn tomato spaghetti! Done with the help of their look-out, Russel (Janella’s brother) And to Mr. P. (Markus’s father), for his special homemade Cherry Gin. My heart is full. God is good all the time,” she added, with the hashtag #familyislove.

Janella earlier shared her short but touching birthday message for her mother.

“Today, I celebrate the woman who gave me my strong willpower and 1/2 of the talent I was blessed with. Golden. Happy birthday, MAMA,” said Janella in an Instagram post.

Janella is Jenine’s daughter with former partner, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador.

The upload comes after a September 17 report claimed that Janella is pregnant with Markus’s baby.

Citing an unnamed source, PEP.ph [LINK: https://www.pep.ph/news/local/janella-salvador-pregnant-a3898-20200918] reported that Janella is expected to give birth in October and that close friends of the actress knew about the pregnancy.

However, Markus was mum on the rumors when he opened up about his almost two-year relationship with Janella in the vlog of their friend, Kyle Echarri.

In the video, Markus said he could not live without Janella, saying she is the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. …There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” the 22-year-old actor said.

“Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I’m still with her, it is because I couldn’t live without her. That’s as simple as it is,” he added.