“LOOK: Jennifer Lopez turns up heat with new bikini photo”

Summer may still be a few weeks away, but this won’t stop singing superstar Jennifer Lopez from showing off her beach-ready figure.

On Instagram, the “Hustler” actress thrilled her fans and followers with a new photo of her showing off her fit physique and hard-earned curves in a white, revealing bikini.

“Relaxed and recharged,” she wrote as caption.

The comments, which numbered nearly 100,000 as of writing, were a flood of compliments from her fans and fellow Hollywood big names, such as Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Lauren Jauregui, and Diplo, who were one in saying that J Lo heated up their Instagram feed.

Jennifer’s post came just weeks after she and fellow singer Shakira brought heat to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as this year’s headliners for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show.

[embedded content]

As of writing, Jennifer’s post, has been “liked” more than six million times since it was posted early this Monday.