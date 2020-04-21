“LOOK: Jessy Mendiola’s birthday message for Luis Manzano: ‘You are rare’”

Jessy Mendiola shares what she admires the most about longtime boyfriend Luis Manzano on his birthday.

It’s been almost four years since they first started dating and it looks like Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola still do the sweetest things for each other. On April 21, Jessy greeted her 38-year-old beau with a birthday appreciation post on Instagram. The couple lovingly referred to each other as “monkey” in the comments section after Luis acknowledged the post.

She wrote, “You are rare. I’m grateful to have met such a man as you. I’ve always admired your patience and kindness. Not once have you made anyone feel uncomfortable in your presence. People light up when you walk into a room and you always make sure that every person you’re with feels important. Thank you for having such a wonderful heart. I wish you good health, happiness and more than anything else… what your heart truly desires. Happy birthday my love. I love you. ”

In an interview on Magandang Buhay last year where the couple shared the story of how they started dating, Jessy shared how she got to know him better after having a conversation that lasted until 3 am on his birthday three years ago. “Kasi ang nakikita lang natin kay Luis di ba yung laging nagpapatawa, nangungulit, yung very malikot. Pero nung kinausap ko na siya, ah okay, seryoso din siya. Tapos pag may gusto kayo pag-usapan, pinapakinggan ka talaga niya. Kaya siya naging iba sa paningin ko.”

Jessy admitted she initially had hesitations about dating Luis. “Natatakot ako nun makipag-date, ma-issue, ganyan. So hindi ko siya pinapansin nun. Bilang kaibigan lang talaga nung time na yun,” she admitted. In previous interviews, the couple have been open that they are not afraid to discuss marriage plans and are just waiting for the right time for it.