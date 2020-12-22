“LOOK: Jimuel Pacquiao is dating this Star Magic artist”

Over a year after his breakup with Heaven Peralejo, it seems that Jimuel Pacquiao is dating anew.

The son of boxing champ-senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday, December 21, posted photos of his fellow Star Magic artist, Arabella Del Rosario, on his Twitter account. Based on his post, it appears that the two were out on a date.

For her part, Arabella also shared photos showing her and Jimuel holding hands in his car. In one of the photos, the model and aspiring boxer is seen about to kiss the actress’ hand.

Jimuel, 19, was previously in a relationship with Heaven. Rumors about their breakup began circulating in the second half of last year.

In his guesting on Tonight With Boy Abunda last February, Jimuel said his breakup with Heaven was “really tough.”

“It was really tough. The way we ended the first time,” he said.

He explained that the first time they decided to end their relationship was done in haste, as their emotions were very high at the moment.

“We got back. Kasi po parang may galit po kasi the first time and parang hindi po maayos yung pagka-break, [‘yung] breakup,” he shared.

However, the two ultimately decided that they’re not for one another.

“The second time around, it was a peaceful breakup,” said Jimuel.

After the split, Jimuel said he and Heaven managed to maintain a good relationship.

“Sometimes we have shows outside and wala naman kaming problema sa isa’t-isa,” he said.

This was echoed by Heaven in her interview with PEP.ph last May.

“[Jimuel and I] ended on good terms which is nice. Kasi naging okay po kami talaga,” she said.

“I think dahil maganda rin yung foundation namin. Dahil nag-start kami as friends,” she said. “Mature kami enough, si Jim mature din enough. Na-accept namin na, maybe, hindi lang ito yung right time, and may mas maganda pang plano si Lord for us.”