“LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao congratulates son Michael for finishing high school”

Michael Stephen, the second son of Senator Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, has graduated from high school.

Despite not having had a proper graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jinkee, in an Instagram post on Monday, said she is one proud mom as she congratulated her son for reaching the milestone.

Sharing photos of Michael on Instagram: “You are moving on to a new and exciting chapter in your life. Don’t ever entertain doubts on your abilities. God is always by your side. Congratulations my son, you are a graduate now. We are proud parents. We are so blessed! We love you very much!”

Michael is Manny and Jinkee’s second son. The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, has four other children—Jimuel, Princess, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel.