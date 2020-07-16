“LOOK: JM de Guzman gets new tattoos”

JM de Guzman had himself inked again.

The 31 year-old actor-singer took to social media on Wednesday, July 15, to share photos of his new tattoos.

One is “diwa”, written in Baybayin, on his left inner arm. The other is an image of a large eye on his left outer arm.

He also posted on his Instagram Stories photos and videos of him getting his new tattoos.

Before getting himself inked, JM already sports tattoos.

Among them is a date written in Roman numerals on his right arm, which, when translated to a numerical value, says 6-28-2013, or June 28, 2013.

In an interview with StarStudio.ph, JM shares that his tattoo stands for the date of his first rehabilitation when he encountered substance abuse.

The “Pamilya Ko” star went into rehabilitation twice: in 2013 and in 2015. He has since recovered from his drug addiction and returned to show business.

For his first television project back, JM starred in “Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi” opposite Barbie Imperial in 2018. He went on to do more shows and films, such as the series “Pamilya Ko”, and movies “Kung Paano Siya Nawala,” “Last Fool Show” and, most recently, “Love Lockdown.”

For the opportunities he was given after his showbiz return, JM said, “I really don’t think I deserve it pero sobrang thankful ako na siguro may purpose pa ako.”