“LOOK: JM de Guzman undergoes basic citizen military training with Arci Muñoz”

It turns out that Arci Muñoz wasn’t alone when she underwent her first military training as a reservist for the Philippine Air Force on Friday’s Araw ng Kalayaan.

Her onscreen partner, JM de Guzman, revealed that he underwent the training with the actress when he shared photos and clips of them wearing an army camo uniform while learning how to shoot firearms on his Instagram page.

The training is part of the basic citizen’s military training course that is undertaken by Filipino citizens wanting to enlist in the reserve force.

While Arci enlisted only recently, it was back in March when JM joined the military reserve along with fellow actor Kiko Estrada.

All stars are part of the ABS-CBN family drama “P amilya Ko .”