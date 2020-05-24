“LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria gives her driver a haircut”

Check out Jodi Sta. Maria’s haircut session with her driver Joey.

Jodi Sta. Maria has taken a new role in her household amid quarantine, this time as the hairdresser.

In an Instagram post, Jodi shared a snapshot of her haircut session with her driver.

“As part of our #newnormal, ako ang naatasang maging hairdresser sa bahay. My first victim…our ever loyal driver, Joey. Mukhang happy naman siya,” she wrote.

Netizens were quick to comment on the post, expressing their admiration for Jodi’s kind gesture to her driver.

“Very good Jods! Jack of all trade,” one netizen said.

“Ikaw na talaga mama Jods. Very talented. Kahit ano gawin kaya niya gawin,” another netizen commented.

Jodi is among the many celebrities who put their hair cutting skills to use amid quarantine.