“LOOK: Joem Bascon celebrates New Year’s Eve with Meryll Soriano”

Netizens have been speculating a reconciliation after Joem Bascon was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with former girlfriend Meryll Soriano and her family.

Have Joem Bascon and Meryll Soriano reconciled?

This is what netizens have been speculating after the actor was spotted in the New Year’s Eve celebration of his former girlfriend and her family, as seen in a post shared by Meryll’s uncle, Mel Martinez.

The post came two weeks after Joem confirmed that he and his girlfriend of eight years, vlogger Crisha Uy, have called it quits. In an interview, he said that the breakup didn’t involve a third party, adding, “[It’s] all on me. Mayroon lang po siguro problema ako with myself, personal na hinahanap ko sa sarili ko.”

Joem and Meryll got romantically involved in 2009 after doing the hit series “I Love Betty La Fea”. They split in October 2010 after more than a year of being a couple.

Recently, the two got to work again for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry, “Culion”.

As of writing, both Joem and Meryll have yet to either confirm or deny the fresh rumors.