“LOOK: John Estrada, Priscilla Meirelles celebrate daughter’s 8th birthday”

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles’ daughter, Anechka, celebrated her eighth birthday with a Super Mario-themed party at Timezone AIR this past week.

As seen in photos shared by her parents and Nice Print Photography on social media, the only child of the celebrity couple was all smiles during her birthday celebration attended by her classmates and friends.

Also on Instagram, both John and Priscilla shared their short but sweet birthday message for Anechka.

Sharing clips from his daughter’s intimate birthday salubong last February 6, the actor wrote: “My little girl just turned 8. I love you.”

The Brazilian beauty queen-turned-actress, for her part, said: “Happy 8th Birthday to my Baby Girl!!! I LoVe you with all that I am. ❤️ You are so far the BEST thing that ever happened to me! Blessed to be your Mamy.”

Aside from Anechka, John has four children with former partner, actress Janice de Belen.