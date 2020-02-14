“LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Rowell Santiago reunite”

Rowell Santiago was recently reunited with John Lloyd Cruz, his co-star in the hit romantic-comedy “A Very Special Love” trilogy.

On Instagram, the “ Ang Probinsyano “ star posted a photo of him with John Lloyd as he expressed his happiness and excitement over being reunited with the actor.

“Reunion of two brothers. Seeing Lloydie again made my day,” he wrote as caption.

In the trilogy, Rowell and John Lloyd played brothers Art and Miggy of the Montenegros, a well-established family in the business world.

The series of romantic films, namely, “A Very Special Love” (2008), “You Changed My Life” (2009), and “It Takes A Man and A Woman” (2013) is topbilled by John Lloyd and his longtime onscreen partner, Sarah Geronimo, who starred as Laida Magtalas.

The love team was last reunited in 2017—just a few months before John Lloyd took an indefinite leave of absence from showbiz—as leading stars of another romcom film, “Finally Found Someone”.