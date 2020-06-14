“LOOK: John Prats and Isable Oli set up a maternity shoot in their garage”

Check out the results of Isabel Oli’s maternity shoot at home.

The quarantine did not hinder John Prats and Isabel Oli to capture the moments before they welcome their third child soon.

In an Instagram post, Isabel shared how they were able to pull off a maternity shoot in their garage.

“We have a choice to be creative and productive, right? And this is us, the Pratties, squeezing our creative juices to make this photoshoot come to happen,” Isabel shared.

The actress relayed that John and her sister-in-law Naomi took the photos. Meanwhile, she did her own hair and makeup for the shoot.

“I’m so used to having my own glam team, stylist, photographer and studio. So imagine how overwhelmed we were while doing the shoot, but it was all worth it. I would say that it made it all the more special – doing it with people who matter to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram page, John remarked that he is thankful that the shoot was a success.

“Kahit papaano may magandang shoot kami para sa 3rd baby namin and sa malaking moment na to sa pamilya namin. Salamat Lord God for keeping us safe,” he said.

It was in March when the couple revealed that they are expecting their child.

“We will be welcoming another bundle of joy, Baby Pratty number 3 this JULY 2020!!! Our family is growing, and I can’t help but thank God even in the midst of this pandemic. I know that despite these trying times, God is always in His best timing and is sovereign. So, help us welcome our little one and pray for a safe delivery as well,” Isabel wrote on Instagram last March.