“LOOK: Joseph Marco and Celeste Cortesi kissing”

Joseph Marco is looking very much in love with his girlfriend, beauty queen Celeste Cortesi.

On Instagram on Thursday, March 5, The Missing actor posted a photo showing himself and Cortesi locking lips at a restaurant.

“Hard to sit here and be close to you, and not kiss you,” he wrote as caption.

Just last Saturday, February 29, Marco sent his followers abuzz after sharing a video of him surprising the Miss Earth Philippines 2018 titlist with a bouquet of roses, captioned, “For no reason.”

Marco and Cortesi confirmed their relationship last October. The two have been dating since June 2019.